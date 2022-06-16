$1M scratch-off ticket sold in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A $1 million lottery ticket was sold in Westmoreland County.

The winner bought a $20 Pennsylvania Lottery $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off at the Jadden Stop-N-Go at 1542 Constitution Boulevard in Arnold.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus from the state lottery.

A news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery didn't reveal the identity of the winner or indicate when the ticket was sold.