$1M scratch-off ticket sold in Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A $1 million lottery ticket was sold in Westmoreland County.

The winner bought a $20 Pennsylvania Lottery $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off at the Jadden Stop-N-Go at 1542 Constitution Boulevard in Arnold.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus from the state lottery.

A news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery didn't reveal the identity of the winner or indicate when the ticket was sold.

