1963 Warhol painting expected to sell for $80 million at auction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A piece of art from Pittsburgh artist Andy Warhol is going up for auction, and it's expected to rake in some big bucks.

The silkscreen print is called White Disaster and shows a duplicating black-and-white image of a car crash. It was made in 1963 as part of his Death And Disaster series.

Auction house Sotheby's said it could sell for around $80 million.

Bidding is set to begin on Nov. 16.