19-year-old woman killed in Washington County crash

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old is dead after the coroner said she crashed into a tree in Washington County. 

Alexandra Wilson was driving north on Pittsburgh Road in Somerset Township on Sunday when she left the road and hit a tree, the coroner said. The crash was reported to 911 around 4:10 p.m. 

The coroner said it's unknown whether she was wearing a seat belt. 

Her cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy. 

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. 

First published on May 1, 2023 / 1:10 PM

