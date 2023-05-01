19-year-old woman killed in Washington County crash

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old is dead after the coroner said she crashed into a tree in Washington County.

Alexandra Wilson was driving north on Pittsburgh Road in Somerset Township on Sunday when she left the road and hit a tree, the coroner said. The crash was reported to 911 around 4:10 p.m.

The coroner said it's unknown whether she was wearing a seat belt.

Her cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.