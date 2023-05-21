18-year-old Kiski Township native makes Riverhounds first-team debut

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A senior at Kiski Area High School hasn't even earned his diploma yet, and he's already made his professional soccer debut.

In April, Anders Bordoy debuted for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, a crowning moment for the teen who has been with the organization since 2014.

"Honestly, it was just kind of a dream come true," Bordoy said.

In March, Bordoy signed an academy contract, allowing him to play and train with the first team while maintaining college eligibility. In April, he got his moment, coming on late as a sub in a U.S. Open Cup match.

"To get the opportunity to play in a professional game, I just tried to do my best," Bordoy said.

Bordoy had an immediate impact on the game, taking a shot that rebounded to a teammate who put it in the back of the net.

"That part was unbelievable. That we scored off a shot I had that the goalie saved. That was crazy, hearing all the music and the smoke clouds; it was insane."

The moment was also big for the Riverhounds' Academy, which has been around since 2007 and was hoping to provide a path like this.

"To see him step on the field at Highmark, it was inspirational to a lot of the younger players and the coaches that have worked with him to say, 'Look, that pathway, that journey is here, you can fulfill it," academy director Scott Gibson said.

And Bordoy himself is hoping he can be a role model for the next generation of soccer players in the region.

"I just want to be able to show kids anything is possible. Because a couple of years ago, I never thought it was going to happen. I just kept working hard. If they keep working hard, they can get the same opportunity," Bordoy said.

This fall, Bordoy will play college soccer at the University of Memphis.

If you're wondering how he balances class work with professional training, Bordoy told KDKA he's finishing up work online while he trains during the day.