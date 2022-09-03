Watch CBS News
18-year-old killed in ATV crash

By Patrick Damp

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A teenager is dead after he crashed his ATV in Moon Township.

On Saturday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner released information about the crash.

According to the medical examiner, 18-year-old Shane Wardropper died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street.

The crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Friday night.

