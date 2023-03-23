Watch CBS News
18-year-old driver killed, passenger injured in crash on I-79

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old was killed and a passenger was injured in a crash on Interstate 79 on Wednesday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police,  the driver died when he was thrown from his vehicle after hydroplaning while driving north on I-79. 

Troopers say his vehicle struck a guide rail after losing control. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. 

First published on March 23, 2023 / 4:40 AM

