18-year-old driver killed, passenger injured in crash on I-79

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old was killed and a passenger was injured in a crash on Interstate 79 on Wednesday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver died when he was thrown from his vehicle after hydroplaning while driving north on I-79.

Troopers say his vehicle struck a guide rail after losing control.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.