18-year-old driver killed, passenger injured in crash on I-79
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old was killed and a passenger was injured in a crash on Interstate 79 on Wednesday night.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver died when he was thrown from his vehicle after hydroplaning while driving north on I-79.
Troopers say his vehicle struck a guide rail after losing control.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.