Get to know the 6 junior honorees from the Annual Women of Achievement Awards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is home to many dynamic women who are making a difference.

The 17th Annual Women of Achievement Awards in Pittsburgh highlighted the successes of some of those women. But among the ranks are six Junior Women of Achievement Honorees, and KDKA-TV's Kym Gable introduces them.

Sophia Gerardi's One Box at a Time non-profit organization started as a small way to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. It now supplies hundreds of boxes to the food bank and Meals on Wheels.

"It's still a problem," she said. "Four years later, people are still struggling. Just by doing this one thing, it's really making a difference for the people you're helping."

Now, her entire class in the Apollo-Ridge School District is on the assembly line, decorating bags with Viking pride.

"With them helping, it shows the whole world that it doesn't matter what age you are, you're still making a difference," she said.

At a very young age, Eshal Ahmad and her sister saw a need as they befriended young people who emigrated to the United States,

"And since we learned essentially about the struggles that they faced, that's kind of how we got involved with the refugee population," Ahmad said.

As part of The Pink Dragonfly project, they get together every weekend with refugee children in a comforting and engaging space they created. They work on improving their English skills and breaking down barriers.

"This space is just dedicated to allow these refugees to interact with one another, have fun with one another, also ease their transition into Pittsburgh," Ahmad said.

Inclusion is also important to Nikhita Thakuria of Upper St. Clair High School, especially when it comes to expression. She knows many gifted kids in marginalized communities don't get opportunities to have their voices heard.

"I wanted to make a website that would give them opportunities that would allow for better access and show them where they would be able to be published and where they would be able to be taken seriously as a writer," said Thakuria.

She founded the non-profit organization Quills and Keyboards. It's about competition and connection for teens across the globe, a place to share their perspectives no matter their backgrounds.

Bristol Joseph has a passion for nature and the environment. This young lady from Washington County showcases her knowledge and botanical skills at children's entrepreneur markets across the state.

"You get to just teach a lot of people," Joseph said.

Her Magical Milkweed Market sheds light on the declining monarch butterfly population. She also has a goal of planting as many milkweed plants as possible in Western Pennsylvania.

"It's amazing to be an honoree with these other amazing women. But also, I think that being a kid honoree shows other children they can do whatever they put their minds to," Joseph said.

Honoring our heroes is what Abigail Ann Hall is all about. The Woolslair Elementary Student sells ribbons to recognize local fallen heroes. She and her sister are The Ribbon Girls.

"It feels nice and amazing because it just makes my heart fill," she said.

And KDKA-TV's Kym Gable knows a little something about Merris Gable. What started as a business project at Bethel Park High School with classmate Meghan Krapp has blossomed into a charity mission called Pajama Pals.

The Duquesne University freshman has donated more than 2,000 pairs of pajamas to non-profit organizations that help children in foster care, shelters and transition during trauma.

"I hope girls who are younger than me or the same age as me can look up and see all the women here, and I hope they're inspired and realize it's never too young to start a charity mission to help people," she said.

The 21 adult women and six young women who were honored during the 17th Annual Women of Achievement Awards deserve the spotlight that is on them, as they are making history.

Proceeds from the awards gala benefit Cribs for Kids, which hosted the event.