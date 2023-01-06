Watch CBS News
Local News

Over 80 members of 171st Refueling Wing return home after deployment

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 100 members of 171st Refueling Wing return home after deployment
Nearly 100 members of 171st Refueling Wing return home after deployment 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over 80 members of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 171st Refueling Wing came home after being deployed for more than 60 days.

They spent their time somewhere in southwestern Asia to support Operation Enduring Sentinel. 

The members will get to enjoy some time off before getting back to work and preparing for the unit's 75th anniversary. 

Welcome home!

Posted by 171st Air Refueling Wing on Thursday, January 5, 2023

The unit was formed in 1947 at the Pittsburgh International Airport. 

According to its website, the primary mission is to provide in-flight refueling to Department of Defense and NATO aircraft.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 4:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.