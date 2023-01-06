Over 80 members of 171st Refueling Wing return home after deployment

Nearly 100 members of 171st Refueling Wing return home after deployment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over 80 members of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 171st Refueling Wing came home after being deployed for more than 60 days.

They spent their time somewhere in southwestern Asia to support Operation Enduring Sentinel.

The members will get to enjoy some time off before getting back to work and preparing for the unit's 75th anniversary.

Welcome home! Posted by 171st Air Refueling Wing on Thursday, January 5, 2023

The unit was formed in 1947 at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to its website, the primary mission is to provide in-flight refueling to Department of Defense and NATO aircraft.