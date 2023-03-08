171st Air Refueling Wing conducting training exercises this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Don't be surprised if you notice a little extra activity this weekend around the 171st Air Refueling Wing.
They will be conducting training exercises Friday through Sunday that will involve both people and planes.
The 171st said that these exercises are just routine and they're done to keep the guardsmen ready to go.
