16th annual Carnegie chili cook-off raises money for Braddock Carnegie Library
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the weather finally cooling down, people took advantage of the seasonal temperatures at the Carnegie chili cook-off.
It's the 16th year the cook-off has been held and was hosted by the Braddock Carnegie Library Association.
All the funds go towards the library's programs and services, as well as the $15 million renovation happening at the library.
"The library is the heart of this community, a center of light and learning where everyone is welcome. So for us as a business to host this event while the library is under construction is just a great honor," Alaina Webber, owner of Brew Gentleman Beer Garden, said.
There were multiple awards given out, including the people's choices, the judge's choices, and the most creative chili.
for more features.