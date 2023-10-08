16th annual Carnegie chili cook-off raises money for Braddock Carnegie Library

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the weather finally cooling down, people took advantage of the seasonal temperatures at the Carnegie chili cook-off.

It's the 16th year the cook-off has been held and was hosted by the Braddock Carnegie Library Association.

All the funds go towards the library's programs and services, as well as the $15 million renovation happening at the library.

"The library is the heart of this community, a center of light and learning where everyone is welcome. So for us as a business to host this event while the library is under construction is just a great honor," Alaina Webber, owner of Brew Gentleman Beer Garden, said.

There were multiple awards given out, including the people's choices, the judge's choices, and the most creative chili.