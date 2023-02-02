16-year-old boy shot multiple times in Brookline
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
The boy was shot at least twice on Woodward Avenue in Brookline.
Sources tell KDKA-TV the boy was shot during a home invasion and is in critical condition. Sources say several suspects broke into a home, went upstairs and shot the teenager in the stomach and leg.
Sources say two people are in custody after officials put out a "be on the lookout" alert for a PT Cruiser allegedly involved in the shooting. The vehicle was found on Mississippi Avenue, sources added.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.