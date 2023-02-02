16-year-old boy shot multiple times in Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The boy was shot at least twice on Woodward Avenue in Brookline.

Sources tell me this was a home invasion that resulted in a shooting of a 16y/o boy. Several suspects broke into a home on Woodward Ave, went upstairs and shot the teenage boy in the stomach & leg. The 16y/o victim is in surgery at Mercy Hospital. @KDKA https://t.co/1EKMswXdm8 — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) February 2, 2023

Sources tell KDKA-TV the boy was shot during a home invasion and is in critical condition. Sources say several suspects broke into a home, went upstairs and shot the teenager in the stomach and leg.

Sources say two people are in custody after officials put out a "be on the lookout" alert for a PT Cruiser allegedly involved in the shooting. The vehicle was found on Mississippi Avenue, sources added.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.