16-year-old boy shot multiple times in Brookline

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The boy was shot at least twice on Woodward Avenue in Brookline. 

Sources tell KDKA-TV the boy was shot during a home invasion and is in critical condition. Sources say several suspects broke into a home, went upstairs and shot the teenager in the stomach and leg.

Sources say two people are in custody after officials put out a "be on the lookout" alert for a PT Cruiser allegedly involved in the shooting. The vehicle was found on Mississippi Avenue, sources added. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 8:57 PM

