16-year-old graduating from Pitt this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the students graduating from the University of Pittsburgh this weekend is just 16 years old.

Raja, or RJ, Krishnaswamy's mom says he always loved to learn.

As an 8-month-old, he knew his ABCs. He started reading Harry Potter books at 3. He learned algebra at 4.

RJ started at a traditional school but outpaced his peers. He enrolled in community college at 9 and graduated from CCAC with a 4.0 GPA. He also graduated from an online charter school at just 13 years old as valedictorian.

Now just three years later, he's graduating summa cum laude with a major in computer science and a minor in math.

He said he owes it all to his parents believing in him and challenging him.

"My mom and dad gave me the opportunity to be able to do so that I was able to learn so much and so quickly," RJ said.

His mom said he'll graduate with his master's in computer science next spring, then he plans to pursue his PhD.

"I'm interested in teaching," RJ said. "I have a YouTube channel where I'm trying to make videos about math, science, maybe history. But I'm interested in teaching people, I'm interested in doing research, I want to discover new things."