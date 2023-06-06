Watch CBS News
16-year-old girl shot in the foot in the Hill District

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager was shot in the foot Monday in Pittsburgh's Hill District.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Elmore Street around 9 p.m. Police found the victim, a 16-year-old girl, who was shot in the left foot. 

She is in stable condition at a local hospital, officials said.

Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 9:47 PM

