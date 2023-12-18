16-year-old charged in connection with armed robbery in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Allegheny County.

In a news release on Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department said 16-year-old James Beasley faces a list of charges, including robbery and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor. He is being charged as an adult.

Allegheny County police said officers were called to Hays Avenue in Mt. Oliver for a report of an armed robbery at around 1 p.m. on Monday. Police said the victim traveled to the area to sell a custom-built computer. The sale of the computer happened on Facebook Marketplace. The victim told police that three people arrived at the location of the sale, displayed a firearm and stole the computer.

While investigating the armed robbery, Allegheny County police said detectives saw multiple individuals who matched the descriptions of suspects from the Mt. Oliver armed robbery and a previous armed robbery in the area.

Police said when they approached the individuals, a foot chase ensued, which led to Beasley being taken into custody. Allegheny County police said Beasley flashed the gun during the armed robbery.

A search of his home, police said, found the stolen computer. A second individual, a juvenile male, was taken into custody and released, police said, adding that no charges are being filed at this time.

Allegheny County police are still looking to identify three other suspects. Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

"We also want to remind everyone to use caution when purchasing items via social media. Always choose a safe and secure location to complete these transactions and do not travel alone," police said on Facebook.