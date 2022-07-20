15 kids with disabilities receive adaptive bicycles from Variety

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fifteen children with disabilities from the Pittsburgh area received adaptive bicycles on Tuesday.

The bikes, provided through Variety's My Bike program, were customized for each kid so they can go on rides with their friends and family.

The bikes were wheeled out at Covestro in the South Hills on Tuesday, and each kid got to ride their bike for the first time in a special parade.

One of the kids who received a bike was 9-year-old Blaze, whose parents said he's always watched his brothers and other kids ride their bikes and scooters. Now with his adaptive bike, he can finally be included.

"It just put tears in my eyes to be able to see our son finally be able to join his brothers and do what so many other kids could do and he couldn't to this point. A very emotional and very happy time for us both," Joshua Carter said.

Variety Pittsburgh has also created the My Stroller and My Voice programs, which provide adaptive strollers and communication devices.

You can find more about how to apply for equipment by clicking here or calling 724-933-0460.