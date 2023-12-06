14-year-old boy dies after being stabbed during fight at Pennsylvania park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 14-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed during a fight at a park in York County.

The York City Police Department said on Tuesday that it was notified at around noon of a 14-year-old boy arriving at WellSpan York Hospital with stab wounds. The boy later died at the hospital.

In a release, police said that an investigation found that a fight broke out at Penn Park in York and the teenage boy was stabbed. There were three other victims related to the fight: a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

In a post on Facebook, York City School District said William Penn Senior High School and McKinley K-8 will be virtual on Thursday and Friday. Students and staff will return to in-person learning on Monday, the post said.

"Crisis teams will be available at both schools if any students or families need assistance," the district said on Facebook.

Police did not identify the victims. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information can call the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.