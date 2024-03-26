14 graduates finish PIT2Work program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tuesday is a day to celebrate for 14 graduates of a trade skills program.

The ceremony honored the graduates of the PIT2Work program, which is aimed at getting people involved in the trades.

This is the third class to graduate from the program. It works in partnership with the Allegheny County Airport Authority. The five-week program puts people into roles to learn trades and give them the skills to pursue new career opportunities.

The skills were learned at the Pittsburgh International Airport at the construction site of the new terminal. In all, 14 students graduated from this latest class.

Speakers emphasized the need for this program to continue. They said there is a need for skilled workers, and they want to see more people learn the valuable skills that have become harder to come by.

"We wanted to use this project as an example of what's possible. We are so pleased with the partners that have joined us to help build the program and to all the unions to say yes, please. We would love to have you come in and join us," Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said.

Graduates of the program receive letters of recommendation and are invited to a career fair for union apprenticeship opportunities.