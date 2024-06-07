13-year-old accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old in Pennsylvania days before graduation

Combatting a rise in teen murders How community and police are responding to teen murders in Indianapolis 04:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 13-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old three days before he was set to graduate high school.

Zahkee Talib-Davis, 13, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Tyron Perrin in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, CBS affiliate WHP-TV reported.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department said officers were called to Brookridge Terrace in Harrisburg for reports of an unconscious person on Tuesday. At the scene, police determined the person was dead. The victim was identified as Perrin.

According to court documents obtained by WHP-TV, police found the 18-year-old victim face down in a pool of blood. Investigators said Talib-Davis shot and killed the victim with a 9mm pistol, the TV station reported.

WHP-TV talked to the victim's girlfriend, who said Perrin was set to graduate from Susquehanna Township High School on Friday.

"This is an ongoing criminal investigation," Susquehanna Township Police Chief Rob Martin told the TV station. "Our hearts and our prayers and our thoughts go out to the family. And we're going to be working through the night for this lost soul."

In a statement to WHP-TV, the Susquehanna Tonwhisp School District said, in part:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a senior student, a cherished member of our school family. Our community is deeply affected by this loss, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the student's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the case can call Susquehanna Township Police Sergeant Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242. Police said there is no threat to the public.