13-year-old boy arrested after police find stolen handgun, heroin in his possession

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenage boy was taken into custody after police say he was in possession of a stolen firearm and heroin.

McKees Rocks Police say that a 13-year-old boy was loitering 'suspiciously' in the backyard of a home along Russellwood Avenue.

When officers stopped to investigate, they located heroin, and a loaded, stolen 9mm pistoL in the boy's possession.

McKees Rocks Police

Police say he was taken into custody.

It's unclear what charges the boy may be facing as a result.