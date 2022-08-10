Watch CBS News
Local News

13-year-old boy arrested after police find stolen handgun, heroin in his possession

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenage boy was taken into custody after police say he was in possession of a stolen firearm and heroin.

McKees Rocks Police say that a 13-year-old boy was loitering 'suspiciously' in the backyard of a home along Russellwood Avenue.

When officers stopped to investigate, they located heroin, and a loaded, stolen 9mm pistoL in the boy's possession.

kdka-mckees-rocks-arrest.jpg
McKees Rocks Police

Police say he was taken into custody.

It's unclear what charges the boy may be facing as a result.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 2:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.