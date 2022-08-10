13-year-old boy arrested after police find stolen handgun, heroin in his possession
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenage boy was taken into custody after police say he was in possession of a stolen firearm and heroin.
McKees Rocks Police say that a 13-year-old boy was loitering 'suspiciously' in the backyard of a home along Russellwood Avenue.
When officers stopped to investigate, they located heroin, and a loaded, stolen 9mm pistoL in the boy's possession.
Police say he was taken into custody.
It's unclear what charges the boy may be facing as a result.
