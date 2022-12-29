Watch CBS News
13 former Allegheny Co. employees suing over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several former Allegheny County employees are filing suit over COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

In the federal lawsuit, 13 former county workers say they were denied religious or medical exemptions from the vaccine requirement.

The Tribune-Review reports that these employees were fired when the December 1, 2021 deadline went into effect last year.

The workers claim county leadership ignored their religious beliefs, medical histories, and natural immunization when denying exemption. 

