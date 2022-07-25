100-ton beams for new Fern Hollow Bridge set to begin arriving on Monday

100-ton beams for new Fern Hollow Bridge to begin arriving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The first of more than a dozen 100-ton beams for the new Fern Hollow Bridge will begin arriving in Pittsburgh today.

The delivery of those beams are expected to cause traffic delays.

Starting today, PennDOT crews will deliver the beams -- with rolling road closures expected throughout the process.

PennDOT says 14 of the 21 beams will be transported from Blair County to the Squirrel Hill side of the site.

It will take some time to move these huge beams, so drivers may want to alter their route to avoid any traffic issues.

The beams will travel along along Route 28 and the Veterans Bridge to Crosstown Boulevard. They will then travel along the Boulevard of the Allies and continue to Forbes Avenue.

Once the beams reach the city, police will escort them to Forbes and South Dallas Avenues as they arrive at their destination.

PennDOT says the plans are deliver 2 beams per day on weekdays.

This afternoon, Mayor Gainey is expected to provide an update on the progress of the construction project.

Gainey will be joined by PennDOT executives around 1:30 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on KDKA.com and CBS News Pittsburgh. Click here to tune in.