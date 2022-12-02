Watch CBS News
100 Bitcoin mining computers stolen from Somerset County warehouse

SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) - Around 100 Bitcoin mining computers were stolen from a warehouse in Somerset County, state police said. 

Someone broke into a warehouse on South Center Avenue in Somerset Township around 10 a.m. on Nov. 16, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release. 

Police said the suspect took an estimated 100 Bitcoin mining computers and electrical breakers, copper wiring and outlet power strips. 

All the video surveillance devices were also removed from the property, investigators said. 

The computers were worth an estimated $80,000. 

First published on December 2, 2022 / 1:33 PM

