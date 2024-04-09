10 years after Franklin Regional High School attack, doctor remembers what it took to save students' lives

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Tuesday marks 10 years since a boy walked into Franklin Regional High School and attacked 20 of his fellow students and a security guard.

The attack was carried out by Alex Hribal, who was 16 and a sophomore at the time. Ten years ago, the attention was focused on two places: Franklin Regional High School, where the terror and trauma were taking place, and Forbes Regional Hospital, where a series of events came together to ensure the young people brought to the hospital would survive.

"I was seeing my first patient around 7 in the morning, and I got the page that there was a mass casualty event with 22 students injured," said Dr. Mark Rubino, president of Forbes Regional Hospital.

And with that text, Rubino began what would be a day he will never forget.

"April 9 was the day that as a hospital, we came together and realized the impact of our trauma program," he said.

Hribal stabbed and slashed scores of his classmates. Those injured were headed directly to Rubino and his group of healers.

"I saw every team in front of each trauma bay and there was no emotion," Rubino said.

The injuries they saw were horrific.

"Went through an amazing amount of blood," Rubino said.

But Forbes had just been certified as a trauma center. It was built for this. That was one stroke of very good fortune, but not the only one.

"By chance, there was a trauma meeting that day, and all five of our trauma surgeons were here," Rubino said.

As more injured students arrived, so did more medical professionals.

"We had cardiovascular surgeons, we had transplant surgeons, we had neurosurgeons, we had everybody on that team available for those kids," Rubino said.

And those kids proved an inspiration to those helping them.

"They were amazingly strong, such that I'm not so sure adults with that same level of injuries would have survived that event," Rubino said.

The weeks that followed saw the community, region and one particular hockey team rally around and stand behind those injured.

"We have a hockey stick that's above trauma bay one that is signed by the Penguins," Rubino said. "They'd show up unannounced 9 o'clock at night, 10 at night, and visit these kids."

But that was then and this is now. And many of the victims still keep in touch with the men and women who helped them see many more tomorrows.

"We have been in contact, and I'm glad to say they've done well," Rubino said.