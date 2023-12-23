Watch CBS News
1 woman hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Carnegie

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) - One woman is in the hospital in critical but stable condition after being stabbed in Carnegie.

It happened just after midnight in the 400 block of Third Avenue. Police told KDKA-TV that the woman had been stabbed multiple times.

Police later arrested a suspect, Joshua Meyer, 41, in connection with the stabbing. Meyer has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and other charges.

If you happen to have any information, you are asked to call the Allegheny County police.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 6:44 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

