ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot in Aliquippa on Friday.

One person was shot in Aliquippa on Sept. 23, 2022. Bryce Lutz/KDKA

Police were called to Main Street around 3 p.m. for the shooting. According to officials, the victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. State police are investigating.