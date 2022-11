1 person killed after being struck by a vehicle in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A deadly pedestrian accident is under investigation in Jefferson Hills.

Route 51 was shut down in all directions Saturday evening after a car hit a person near the Sunoco gas station.

KDKA is working to learn the name of the victim and what happened to cause the accident.