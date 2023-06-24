1 person in custody after deadly shooting in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - The coroner has been called to the scene of a deadly shooting in Beaver County.

Police were called to a home along the 400 block of Klein Road in New Sewickley near the Cranberry Township line just after 2 p.m. Saturday, where two people were confirmed dead, according to emergency dispatchers.

The shooting resulted in a SWAT event which then turned into a hostage situation, according to the Beaver County district attorney.

No other injuries have been reported, and police do have a person in custody, the DA added.

