1 person in custody after deadly shooting in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - The coroner has been called to the scene of a deadly shooting in Beaver County.
Police were called to a home along the 400 block of Klein Road in New Sewickley near the Cranberry Township line just after 2 p.m. Saturday, where two people were confirmed dead, according to emergency dispatchers.
The shooting resulted in a SWAT event which then turned into a hostage situation, according to the Beaver County district attorney.
No other injuries have been reported, and police do have a person in custody, the DA added.
