1 person in custody after deadly shooting in Beaver County

CBS Pittsburgh

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - The coroner has been called to the scene of a deadly shooting in Beaver County.

Police were called to a home along the 400 block of Klein Road in New Sewickley near the Cranberry Township line just after 2 p.m. Saturday, where two people were confirmed dead, according to emergency dispatchers.

The shooting resulted in a SWAT event which then turned into a hostage situation, according to the Beaver County district attorney.

No other injuries have been reported, and police do have a person in custody, the DA added.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest details.

June 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

