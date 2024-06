1 person hospitalized after crash in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was sent to the hospital in Westmoreland County on Saturday after two vehicles appeared to collide head-on.

The Rostraver Central Fire Department posted pictures on social media of the incident, which took place on Route 981.

RCFD units on scene of a Vehicle Accident-Class 2 in the 100 block of Route 981. One patient was transported by Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services. Posted by Rostraver Central Fire Department on Saturday, June 29, 2024

The condition of the person injured is unknown at this time.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.