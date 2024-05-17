1 person dead after multi-vehicle collision in Shaler

Shaler, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Shaler.

Allegheny County police were notified of an apparent crash just before 8 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Willian Flynn Highway.

First responders found an adult male victim, the driver of one of the vehicles, in critical condition. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to county police.

The second driver was not injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim was attempting to turn onto the southbound lanes of William Flynn Highway when his vehicle was struck by another traveling northbound.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.