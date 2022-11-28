1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.

It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.

During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.

KDKA was told the officer was not injured.

Phillips was taken into custody.