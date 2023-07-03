Watch CBS News
Local News

$1 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was sold in Allegheny County. 

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold at Willy's Beer & Beverage in the 1300 block of Freeport Road in Cheswick. The store also earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. 

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 11:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.