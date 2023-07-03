$1 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was sold in Allegheny County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold at Willy's Beer & Beverage in the 1300 block of Freeport Road in Cheswick. The store also earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.