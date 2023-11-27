Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Someone is heading into the holidays a little richer. A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Allegheny County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone bought a winning $1 Million Money Tree scratch-off at the Braddock Hills Mini Mart on Brinton Road. That store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted on the lottery's website. The lottery says winners should sign the back of their ticket and call 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-offs are distributed at random, so the lottery says it doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold and only learns where they are after a prize has been claimed.

It wasn't the only winner in the Pittsburgh area announced on Monday. The lottery also says a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Jeannette.

The ticket for the Nov. 26 drawing matched all five balls drawn -- 9-12-15-18-21 -- to win $300,000. The ticket was sold at Jeannette Distributing on Penn Avenue, which gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Any prizes won on Cash 5 with Quick Cash have to be claimed within one year of the purchase date, the lottery says.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery to direct all its proceeds to programs benefitting older residents, contributing more than $35.1 billion since it began selling tickets in 1972. The lottery operates as a bureau within the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.