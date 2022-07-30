Watch CBS News
$1 million award to be used to restore Westinghouse Castle

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILMERDING (KDKA) - The Westinghouse Castle, built in the 1890s in Wilmerding, is getting a much-needed makeover.

The Turtle Creek Valley Arts were awarded $1 million from the Allegheny Foundation to bring the landmark back to life.

Meanwhile, next door, the Westinghouse Arts Academy will lease part of the building.

When finished, students will use it for classrooms, which will in clude a pottery studio, 3D printing, culinary arts programs, and more.

