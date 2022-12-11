Watch CBS News
1 man transported to hospital after shooting in Homestead

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - One man was transported to the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Homestead Sunday afternoon.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting at East 16th Avenue and McClure Street intersection just before 3 p.m. First responders found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his shoulder as well as upper and lower extremities, per an official release from the department.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

