1 man in critical condition after stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Off-duty Acting EMS Chief Amera Gilchrist responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Delaware Street for reports of a male stabbed just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

A victim was found on the porch of a home and had suffered a stab wound to the neck and multiple stab wounds to the back, according to police. 

Gilchrist applied pressure to the wounds as Zone 1 officers arrived and applied combat gauze until medics arrived, police added.

The male was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested a male on the scene. Charges are pending.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 9:48 PM

