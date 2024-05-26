1 man hospitalized after stabbing in Brighton Heights

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) -- One man was sent to the hospital after being found with a stab wound to his neck in Brighton Heights on Saturday night.

Pittsburgh police were dispatched to the 300 block of McClure Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a fight in the street.

Responding officers found a man in the street with a stab wound to his neck. He was alert, conscious, and speaking with responders, according to a statement from police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and left the hospital before receiving any additional care.

An investigation is ongoing.