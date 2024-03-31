Watch CBS News
Local News

1 man hospitalized after rollover crash in Washington County

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was airlifted to a Pittsburgh-area hospital after a rollover crash in Washington County.

Washington County emergency dispatchers say a call came in at 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle rollover accident in South Strabane Township, Washington County.

First responders arrived at the 400 block of Vance Station Road in South Strabane and rendered aid to one male rider. 

South Strabane Fire Chief Jordan Cramer says the victim is an "older man" who was airlifted to a Pittsburgh-area hospital in critical condition.

Both the South Strabane police and fire departments are involved in the investigation.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 9:57 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.