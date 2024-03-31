1 man hospitalized after rollover crash in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was airlifted to a Pittsburgh-area hospital after a rollover crash in Washington County.

Washington County emergency dispatchers say a call came in at 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle rollover accident in South Strabane Township, Washington County.

First responders arrived at the 400 block of Vance Station Road in South Strabane and rendered aid to one male rider.

South Strabane Fire Chief Jordan Cramer says the victim is an "older man" who was airlifted to a Pittsburgh-area hospital in critical condition.

Both the South Strabane police and fire departments are involved in the investigation.