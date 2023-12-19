1 man hospitalized after fire along Federal Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was transported to the hospital after an early-morning fire along Federal Street on the city's North Side on Tuesday.

KDKA-TV Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was called to the 1000 block of Federal Street for a two-alarm fire to a two-story building with businesses on the main level, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The businesses attached to the building appeared to be Nana's New York Hot Dog Shop and El Burro.

Pittsburgh Fire is in the 1000 block of Federal Street for a 2-alarm fire in a 2 - story row building with businesses on the main level.



The fire started on the rear porch of 1110 Federal Street.



One male was transported by medics.



There were no other occupants or injuries. pic.twitter.com/S9K8Vl4c69 — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) December 19, 2023

The fire started on the rear porch of 1110 Federal Street around 6 a.m., according to officials at the scene.

There were no other occupants or injuries as a result of the blaze.