1 man hospitalized after fire along Federal Street
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was transported to the hospital after an early-morning fire along Federal Street on the city's North Side on Tuesday.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was called to the 1000 block of Federal Street for a two-alarm fire to a two-story building with businesses on the main level, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
The businesses attached to the building appeared to be Nana's New York Hot Dog Shop and El Burro.
The fire started on the rear porch of 1110 Federal Street around 6 a.m., according to officials at the scene.
There were no other occupants or injuries as a result of the blaze.
