1 man hospitalized after dirt bike crash in South Side

1 man in critical condition after dirt bike crash in South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One man was hospitalized in critical condition after losing control and crashing his dirt bike in Pittsburgh's South Side on Saturday.

First responders were called to East Carson Street between South 11th Street and South 12th Street for reports of a dirt bike collision around 9 p.m. Saturday.

They found a man in the street with "significant injuries to all four limbs, his ribs, and internal bleeding," according to police. He remained conscious and alert and was speaking with first responders.

The victim was transported to UPMC Mercy, where he was taken to surgery.

Police believe the victim was driving a dirt bike recklessly and lost control.

The incident remains under investigation.