Watch CBS News
Local News

1 man found dead in Duquesne

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit responded to a request for assistance in Duquesne Tuesday morning, according to a police statement.

Just before 6 a.m., Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a male slumped over the wheel of a car in the 900 block of High Street, the statement read.

EMS personnel found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.

This incident is now under investigation.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 7:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.