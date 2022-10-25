1 man found dead in Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit responded to a request for assistance in Duquesne Tuesday morning, according to a police statement.

Just before 6 a.m., Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a male slumped over the wheel of a car in the 900 block of High Street, the statement read.

EMS personnel found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.

This incident is now under investigation.