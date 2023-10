1 man dies after crashing dirt bike into vehicle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man is dead after crashing his dirt bike into a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Brownsville Road. The accident forced the road to be shut down for several hours.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he later died of his injuries.