1 man dead after club shooting in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- One man is dead after a shooting at a Uniontown club.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. at Club Lux.

Police say the victim, identified as 24-year-old Timothy Brooks, was shot multiple times in vital areas of his body. The Fayette County coroner says Brooks was pronounced dead at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.

Uniontown police are investigating.