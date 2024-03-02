1 man dead after shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One man has died as a result of injuries he sustained from a shooting on the South Side on Friday night.
It happened before 11:30 p.m. off of West Station Square Drive.
A man was found with gunshot wounds to his pelvis. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police are searching for a smaller U-Haul box truck, which they say fled the area.
There is no official word on any suspects.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.