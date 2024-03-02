Watch CBS News
1 man dead after shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One man has died as a result of injuries he sustained from a shooting on the South Side on Friday night.

It happened before 11:30 p.m. off of West Station Square Drive.

A man was found with gunshot wounds to his pelvis. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are searching for a smaller U-Haul box truck, which they say fled the area.

There is no official word on any suspects.

March 2, 2024

