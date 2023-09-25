1 man dead after Pittsburgh shooting

Man in critical condition after shooting in East Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest that left him in critical condition.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, police were alerted that a man had been shot in the chest in the 2300 block of East Hills Drive. Detectives soon located and tended to him until medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police said that the man died at the hospital.

UPDATE: The victim from this incident was pronounced deceased at the hospital.



The investigation is ongoing.

One firearm was recovered at the scene, and a female was questioned at police headquarters, according to a release from police.

The victim was identified on Sunday as 37-year-old Allen Jerrone Stevens.

The incident remains under investigation.