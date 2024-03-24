Watch CBS News
1 man dead after body recovered from Allegheny River

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has died after his body was recovered from the Allegheny River by first responders.

Pittsburgh River Rescue was dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the Rachel Carson Bridge after receiving reports that a man was seen going into the Downtown side of the Allegheny River.

Two River Rescue boats responded, along with three divers, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety. The divers made a total of four dives before recovering the body of an adult male.

The man was pronounced deceased by medics at the scene at 3:50 p.m.

Further information, such as identity and cause and manner of death, has not been revealed by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

