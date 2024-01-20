1 man dead after house fire in Mt. Washington
MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) - One person has died following a fire in Mount Washington this afternoon.
Crews were called to a home on Pasadena Street around 4 p.m., where they found a fully-involved fire inside a locked bedroom. Once crews were able to get inside, they found a 71-year-old man.
He was pronounced dead on the scene. One other man was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
The Red Cross is now assisting four people displaced by the fire.
