Watch CBS News
Local News

1 man dead after house fire in Mt. Washington

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

1 man dead after house fire in Mt. Washington
1 man dead after house fire in Mt. Washington 00:24

MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) - One person has died following a fire in Mount Washington this afternoon.

Crews were called to a home on Pasadena Street around 4 p.m., where they found a fully-involved fire inside a locked bedroom. Once crews were able to get inside, they found a 71-year-old man.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. One other man was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is now assisting four people displaced by the fire. 

First published on January 20, 2024 / 10:02 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.