1 man dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Pittsburgh's Fairywood neighborhood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One man has died, and two others were injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Fairywood neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Allegheny County's 911 supervisor confirmed that a call came in for a report of police and EMS activity in the 1800 block of Broadhead Fording Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pittsburgh police were on the scene attempting to secure the area. Additional officers responded due to the active nature of the incident.

In a post to X, Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed that the shooting occurred at a baby shower, and an investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 7:55 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

