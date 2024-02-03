1 man dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Pittsburgh's Fairywood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One man has died, and two others were injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Fairywood neighborhood on Saturday evening.
Allegheny County's 911 supervisor confirmed that a call came in for a report of police and EMS activity in the 1800 block of Broadhead Fording Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pittsburgh police were on the scene attempting to secure the area. Additional officers responded due to the active nature of the incident.
In a post to X, Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed that the shooting occurred at a baby shower, and an investigation is ongoing.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story.
