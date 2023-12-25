Watch CBS News
1 man in critical condition after shooting in Homewood

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police were dispatched Saturday just before 1 p.m. to the 800 block of North Lang Avenue in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood after getting word of a four-round ShotSpotter alert.

Officers were also advised of a shooting victim in the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue. They found a male victim, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, according to police. He remained alert and spoke with officers.

The victim was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 7:48 AM EST

