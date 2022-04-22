Watch CBS News

Man killed in White Oak crash

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in White Oak Friday.

Three cars collided on Jacks Run Road around 12:45 p.m., county police said. A man was found dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

When NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene Friday, first responders were on scene. Police, fire and medics responded to the crash.

jacks-run-road-crash.png
(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating. 

The victim has not been identified. 

First published on April 22, 2022 / 1:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

