Man killed in White Oak crash
WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in White Oak Friday.
Three cars collided on Jacks Run Road around 12:45 p.m., county police said. A man was found dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
When NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene Friday, first responders were on scene. Police, fire and medics responded to the crash.
Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating.
The victim has not been identified.
