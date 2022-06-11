1 killed after driver crosses center line in Hempfield Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on Humphrey Road in Westmoreland County, authorities said.

The coroner's office said 61-year-old Karen Botteicher died Saturday in the crash around 12:30 a.m. in Hempfield Township.

The coroner said Botteicher was driving north on Humphrey Road when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveling south crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic and hit Botteicher's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause and manner of death have not been released. Police are investigating the deadly crash.