1 killed after driver crosses center line in Hempfield Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on Humphrey Road in Westmoreland County, authorities said. 

The coroner's office said 61-year-old Karen Botteicher died Saturday in the crash around 12:30 a.m. in Hempfield Township. 

The coroner said Botteicher was driving north on Humphrey Road when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveling south crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic and hit Botteicher's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause and manner of death have not been released. Police are investigating the deadly crash. 

First published on June 11, 2022 / 4:23 PM

